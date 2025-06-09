Vest Financial LLC Has $148,000 Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,607,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,744,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,207 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,440,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,808,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,755,000 after buying an additional 1,705,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,382,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after buying an additional 1,427,386 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 0.2%

ERIC opened at $8.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -853,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ERIC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.90 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

