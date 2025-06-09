Vest Financial LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 153.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 113,966.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SWKS opened at $71.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

