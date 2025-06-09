Vest Financial LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Intel alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $62,654,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,379,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 0.4%

INTC opened at $20.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.