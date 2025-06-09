Vest Financial LLC Invests $908,000 in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after acquiring an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 794,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,022.94. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,151 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,171.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

