Vest Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Vest Financial LLC lessened its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,026 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Matson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $4,328,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Matson by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $112.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.61. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,196.80. This represents a 50.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

