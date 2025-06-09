Vest Financial LLC Makes New $577,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. China Renaissance lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $108.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

