Vest Financial LLC Makes New $833,000 Investment in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCPC. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $166.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.16 and its 200-day moving average is $165.24.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

