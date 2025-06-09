Vest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,816 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRME has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Read Our Latest Report on FRME

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.