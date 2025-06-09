Vest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,008 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock opened at $92.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

