Vest Financial LLC Takes $791,000 Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,197,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 206,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $649,090.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,058.36. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $41,919.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,906.70. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,195 shares of company stock worth $3,682,939. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWI. Truist Financial began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWI

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $305.10 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.09 and its 200-day moving average is $331.08.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.