Vest Financial LLC Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $131,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $32,865,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 60,177.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $16,250,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Baird R W cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS stock opened at $217.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.