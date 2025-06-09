VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of VF worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 85,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $1,006,903.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 295,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,112.38. This trade represents a 40.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $602,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,398.10. This represents a 21.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 185,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,403 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on VF from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $14.00 price target on VF in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on VF from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on VF from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

VF Stock Up 0.9%

VFC opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. VF Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.00%.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

