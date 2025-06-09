VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,283,000 after purchasing an additional 984,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after buying an additional 1,036,344 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after buying an additional 2,903,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

