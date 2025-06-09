Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,935 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYGR. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 278,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 275,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 86,158 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $37,335.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,093.33. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

