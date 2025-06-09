Wall Street Zen Downgrades MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $222.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.35. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,079,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.