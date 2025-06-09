Wall Street Zen Downgrades Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OFIX. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orthofix Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Massimo Calafiore purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 234,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,921.62. The trade was a 4.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $1,231,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,544,807 shares in the company, valued at $43,636,574.17. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 112,250 shares of company stock worth $1,380,970 and sold 8,475 shares worth $128,065. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 684.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

