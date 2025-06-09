Wall Street Zen Upgrades Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) to “Strong-Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 1.3%

CMP opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $827.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.11. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.96 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.