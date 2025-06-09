Wall Street Zen Upgrades LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) to “Strong-Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $16.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

