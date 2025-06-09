Wall Street Zen Upgrades Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.9%

Insiders Place Their Bets

PCRX opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $146,199.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,172.44. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 234,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $1,286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 367,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

