Wedbush Forecasts CrowdStrike’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.43.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $468.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.50. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $491.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.