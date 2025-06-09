WNS (NYSE:WNS) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Financial Review

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and WNS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 0 10 2 3.17 WNS 0 3 5 0 2.63

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $77.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.46%. WNS has a consensus target price of $62.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than WNS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 31.86% 12.04% 6.70% WNS 10.03% 22.25% 11.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Trip.com Group and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of WNS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trip.com Group and WNS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $55.22 billion 0.72 $1.40 billion $3.45 17.57 WNS $1.31 billion 2.12 $140.15 million $3.72 16.14

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than WNS. WNS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats WNS on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement. In addition, the company provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. Further, it offers digital transformation and consulting services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Additionally, the company provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers, as well as accident management services. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

