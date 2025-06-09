Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.85.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $303.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.85 and a 200-day moving average of $209.61. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,212.12 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $306.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $7,236,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,722 shares of company stock worth $57,583,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

