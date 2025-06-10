1,145 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $3,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.25.

Shares of BIO opened at $225.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

