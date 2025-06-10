1,510 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Shares of TEL opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $3,975,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $4,481,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,728.75. This represents a 54.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,369,059. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

