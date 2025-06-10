1,526 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Welltower by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,666,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,114,000 after buying an additional 285,015 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Welltower by 23,204.3% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,891,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Welltower Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:WELL opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 154.02%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.