418 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,105.52 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $614.56 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,304.51. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 183 shares of company stock worth $234,945. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

