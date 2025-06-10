7,287 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $12,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 216,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,208,245.60. This represents a 58.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,458.40. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 646,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,640,334. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TOST stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,341.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.02. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

