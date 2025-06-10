American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

