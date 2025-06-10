American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 65,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in American Water Works by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 16,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2%

AWK opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.29%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,916.16. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.