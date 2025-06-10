Apparel Stocks To Consider – June 7th

Get alerts:

Lululemon Athletica, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and NIKE are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to the inventory of clothing and related accessories that manufacturers, wholesalers, or retailers hold for sale. They encompass items in various sizes, styles, colors and materials, managed through purchasing, production and distribution processes to balance consumer demand against the costs of overstocking or stockouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU traded down $65.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.27. 16,083,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.93 and a 200-day moving average of $337.88. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $5.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,014.94. 1,852,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $993.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $979.31. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. 15,583,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,900,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NKE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. 13,290,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,083,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

See Also