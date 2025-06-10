Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $297.21 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.86 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

