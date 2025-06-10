Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.98 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

