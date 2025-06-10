Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,743,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,067,196,000 after acquiring an additional 184,288 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,126,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,351,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,437,161,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,175,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,401,126,000 after acquiring an additional 810,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,426,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $172.47 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

In related news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,044 shares of company stock valued at $836,000. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

