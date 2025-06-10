Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,756 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 191,412,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,901,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,127,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,001,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,935,000 after buying an additional 4,220,663 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,233,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,515,000 after buying an additional 3,460,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,337,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after buying an additional 2,221,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,783,000 after buying an additional 1,873,415 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

