Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,494,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CL stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

