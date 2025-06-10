Congress Asset Management Co. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southern Copper by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.