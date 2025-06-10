Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Holdings Increased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 580.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CGEM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $516.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.04. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

