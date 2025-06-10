Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,380,820,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,234,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,180,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,419,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,090,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,994,000 after buying an additional 92,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Dbs Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

