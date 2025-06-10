Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 828 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

NVIDIA stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

