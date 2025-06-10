DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after purchasing an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $140.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

