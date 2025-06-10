Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total transaction of $5,251,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $37,807.20. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total transaction of $4,959,500.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $3,143,600.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total transaction of $2,982,500.00.

Duolingo Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of DUOL opened at $497.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.39. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.29.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter worth $15,430,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $9,708,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

