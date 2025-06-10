Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $389.66 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

