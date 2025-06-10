Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

