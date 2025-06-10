Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gartner were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:IT opened at $421.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.