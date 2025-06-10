Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Entergy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

