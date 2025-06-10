Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $217,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 109.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,884,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

