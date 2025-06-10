Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8,585.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after buying an additional 2,184,873 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2%

D stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.