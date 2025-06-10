Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

