Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EQT by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. UBS Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

NYSE EQT opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

