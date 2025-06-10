Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 148 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

NYSE:COF opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

